

CTV London





As school is set to begin next week, the Elgin County OPP would like to remind the public to drive safe.

To prepare for the new school year, the Elgin County OPP are increasing their presence in school areas effective now until school begins.

Their goal is to remind and educate motorists around speeding in school zones.

Police ask that motorists allow extra time in the morning due to an increase of traffic on Country roads within the area.