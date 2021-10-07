Elgin County mother succumbs to injuries after crash with farm vehicle

London, Ont. -

An Elgin County woman has died after a devastating crash last month.

Jess Reimer passed away on Wednesday -- her 28th birthday -- at London Health Sciences Centre.

Her brother Darren Chandler told CTV News London she wasn’t able to recover from her injuries and was taken off life support late Wednesday.

Reimer was driving with her one-month-old daughter Aria in Elgin County when she collided with a grain truck on Sept. 30.

Her daughter was initially listed in critical condition, but has since been released from hospital.

An OPP investigation has found Reimer's SUV was westbound on Lyons Line when it collided with the rear of a grain truck.

Elgin County OPP say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

- With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale.