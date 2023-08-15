Elgin County hay barn fire caused by fireworks mishap: OPP

A hay barn fire that took fire crews approximately 10 hours to battle over the weekend caused approximately $1 million in damage and was sparked by fireworks, OPP said on Tuesday.

According to Elgin County OPP, at approximately 11:08 p.m. on Aug. 13, police and fire crews responded to a barn fire at a property on Southdale Line in the Municipality of Central Elgin.

As previously reported by CTV News London, Central Elgin volunteer firefighters had to pull an “all-nighter” in order to battle the blaze just outside the city limits of St. Thomas, Ont.

The barn belongs to farmer and Central Elgin Coun. Norm Watson.

A particular concern for firefighters were fuel tanks on site, and it took approximately 10 hours for fire crews to extinguish the blaze. Fire crews brought in an excavator to remove hay away from the barn to confirm it was extinguished and would not rekindle.

Flames shoot through the roof of a barn fire on South Southdale Line just outside St. Thomas, Ont. on Sunday, Aug 13, 2023. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)

On Tuesday, police said that the owners of the residence were hosting a celebration on the property that included a fireworks display. During the display however, a firework tipped over accidentally and landed in the nearby hay barn, setting it ablaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Damage is estimated at approximately $1 million in buildings, farm implements and other equipment.

No charges have been laid.

"The Elgin County OPP reminds the public to check with their local municipality to ensure they are abiding by local by-laws when using consumer fireworks,” the release reads. “Ensure you know the law, follow the regulations, safety guidelines and be a good neighbour.”

— With files from CTV News London’s Brent Lale