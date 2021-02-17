LONDON, ONT. -- Fire crews dealt with a large dairy barn fire just east of Aylmer Wednesday.

The fire was on the property of Walker Dairy at the corner of Talbot Line and Springfield Road.

Initial reports indicated everyone was able to get out of the affected buildings safely.

The blaze started around 5 p.m.

It's uncertain if any cattle perished in the blaze or how many.

Staff and neighbours were able to round up and pen a number of the cattle and a steady stream of livestock carriers were seen taking animals away.

Numerous fire departments were called in to assist with controlling the fire with an aerial truck being used and a back hoe on site to break up debris as it was sprayed down.

Fire teams are expected to be on scene throughout the day Thursday.