Electricity rates dropping this winter in Ontario
It may seem impossible to believe that the price of anything is going down these days, but this winter, Ontarians should pay less for electricity.
“Electricity has been a challenge for many years for people, so to actually have something come down in price is quite amazing, quite surprising actually,” says Francesca Dobbyn, executive director with the Bruce-Grey United Way.
The Ontario Energy Board has decreased electricity rates starting Nov. 1.
On-peak prices for time of use customers is dropping from $0.17/kWh last winter, to $0.15/kWh this winter. Tiered pricing will also fall, about $0.01/kWh, which could save Ontario households hundreds of dollars this winter.
But, those savings could get eaten up by the rising cost of electricity delivery charges, along with propane, oil and natural gas heating, which has doubled in price over last winter.
Ontario Energy Board electricity rates beginning Nov. 1, 2022 in Ontario. (Source: Ontario Energy Board)
“We’ve seen a major increase in average arrears for electricity and heating from last year. In the previous 12 months, $1,000 was the average bill people were coming to us with, and this year it’s $2,500, which is an incredible jump,” says Dobbyn.
Mandatory minimum deliveries of heating oil has left some homeowners with the real possibility of no heat this winter.
“We’re having to tell people applying to our programs to go find another $500, all at once, in one lump sum, to pay their companies, and then we will pay the balance. This is going to be a challenge for our households,” Dobbyn adds.
That being said, a drop in electricity rates is better than a jump in the price of power, says Dobbyn, no matter how small.
“Anytime the price in anything comes down right now, it’s a reason to celebrate,” she says.
You can learn more about the decline Ontario’s electricity rate at the Ontario Energy Board website.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Two Canadian women arrested after release from Syria ISIS detention camp
Two Canadian women have been arrested after arriving in Canada following their repatriation from an ISIS detention camp in Syria.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate again, predicts potential recession in 2023
The Bank of Canada has raised its overnight rate to 3.75 per cent from 3.25 per cent. Since March, the central bank has increased its policy rate six times, aimed at tackling inflation and bringing it back to its 2 per cent target.
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
France denies extradition for priest facing sex assault charge in Nunavut
The federal government says France has denied an extradition request for a priest accused of crimes against children in Nunavut.
'This is a federal inquiry': Doug Ford dodges questions on Emergencies Act inquiry
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government's use of the act, and not a provincial issue.
Mountie wears 'thin blue line' patch while escorting man convicted of hate crime
A symbol that has been associated with white nationalist movements was recently worn by a Saskatchewan Mountie while escorting an inmate who had just been sentenced for hate speech.
Investigators raid home of Russian celeb Ksenia Sobchak
Russian investigators on Wednesday raided the home of Ksenia Sobchak, the glamourous daughter of Russian President Vladimir Putin's one-time boss, in a move that has sent shockwaves through the country's political scene.
Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows
Immigrants made up nearly a quarter of all people in Canada in 2021 and are projected to represent a third of people in the country by 2041, the latest release of census data shows.
Pine-Sol cleaning products recall in Canada: What you need to know
Clorox is recalling some Pine-Sol scented multi-surface cleaning products in Canada and the U.S., due to possible contamination with bacteria that can make people sick.
Kitchener
-
City of Kitchener looking for community feedback on fate of Queen Victoria statue
The City of Kitchener is launching a new initiative to explore the impacts of the Queen Victoria statue in Victoria Park, and it’s hoping community input can help decide the statue’s fate.
-
How to save on home hydro bills this winter
With temperature beginning to drop, many people in Waterloo region will be touching the thermostat to turn up the heat. Here are some tips on how residents can save money on their home heating bills this winter.
-
Waterloo region responsible for creating 70,000 new homes under new proposed provincial rules
The tri-cities are on the hook for the creation of 70,000 new homes by 2031 under sweeping new housing legislation announced Tuesday by the Ontario government.
Windsor
-
$45,000 in cash seized after Caesars Windsor investigation
A Windsor resident is facing charges after a lengthy police investigation targeting criminal interest rate offences occurring within Caesars Windsor.
-
Immigration driving population growth in southwestern Ontario: Census
Immigration is driving southwestern Ontario’s population growth, making up an increasing proportion, according to census data from Statistics Canada. Since the last census in 2016, Canada’s immigrant population grew from 22 per cent, to 23 per cent — and both London and Windsor, Ont. are above that threshold, and growing faster.
-
Police seize suspected fentanyl, cocaine and meth during Kingsville search
Three people are facing multiple drug-related charges after police found meth, fentanyl and cocaine during a search at a residence in Kingsville.
Barrie
-
'Yes, you can be charged for going too slow,' OPP says
Police in Caledon say they stopped a motorist for going too slow.
-
Sutton, Ont. woman overwhelmed by big lottery win
A retired educator from Sutton, Ont., said she was overwhelmed to discover she had won $1 million with a lottery ticket that was just two months away from expiring.
-
MTO says 'Don't veer for deer'
Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Sentencing hearing begins for northern Ont. man who confessed to killing brother
Just more than two years after the body of 56-year-old Brant Burke was found on a trail in Point Grondine Reserve on Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory -- near Killarney, Ont. -- his brother's sentencing hearing is beginning.
-
Northern Ontario man charged after police seize $3.2M in illegal drugs
A Bonfield, Ont., man has been charged after search warrants yielded more than $3.2 million worth of illicit drugs in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
-
Bull moose shot and abandoned north of Matheson, Ont.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) is asking for the public’s help with identifying whomever shot and killed a bull moose north of Matheson.
Ottawa
-
Three Montreal men charged in Ottawa car theft case
Ottawa police say three men from Montreal are facing charges in connection with an alleged car theft in Kanata South.
-
Reckless Homecoming behaviour in Kingston putting strain on hospitals: KHSC
Kingston Health Sciences Centre is warning residents that upcoming parties for Homecoming will put a lot of strain on a health-care system that is already overburdened.
-
Transport Canada following up with owner of helicopter recorded flying low in east Ottawa
Transport Canada says there will be a follow-up with the owner of a helicopter that was recorded flying low in Ottawa’s east end earlier this week.
Toronto
-
RCMP investigating reports of Chinese 'police stations' operating in Ontario
The RCMP says it’s investigating reports of criminal activity at so-called "police stations" reportedly set up by the People’s Republic of China in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Association of Municipalities of Ontario worries about housing bill impact
Ontario municipalities are concerned that parts of the province's new housing legislation may actually hamper growth and download excessive burdens to them and their taxpayers.
-
26-year-old Ontario man in 'complete disbelief' after huge Lotto Max win
A young Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize said he was in 'complete disbelief' and how has plans to purchase a house.
Montreal
-
Civil rights lawyers hope rest of Canada will follow Quebec in ending random police stops
Police officers in Quebec no longer have the power to randomly pull over drivers on the road after a landmark court ruling on Tuesday that civil rights lawyers hope will have an impact across the country.
-
For one would-be property owner, the latest interest rate hike is a setback
Another hike in interest rates marks one more step back in Montrealer Elyse Gamache-Belisle's journey to home ownership. The single mother of two works as a project manager and has been collecting thousands of cans and cashing in her empties for a down payment on a property.
-
Quebec health minister sets up crisis cell for Montreal-area ER waits
The Legault government is setting up a crisis cell in the Montreal region to deal with overflowing emergency rooms in hospitals.
Atlantic
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrants
The latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.
-
Man, 18, and three youths charged with attempted murder in Eskasoni stabbing
Four people are facing attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that left a 19-year-old Eskasoni, N.S., man with life-threatening injuries.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova Scotia
People aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Election Day is here: One more look at who is running for mayor in Winnipeg
Election day is here. Winnipeggers are heading to the polls across the city casting their votes to decide who will be the next mayor of the city.
-
Winnipeg police identify car believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run
The Winnipeg Police Service has identified a car that officers believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday
-
LIVE: Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election
As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.
Calgary
-
University of Calgary graduate accused of espionage
A University of Calgary alumnus has been arrested under suspicion of being a Russian spy, according to Norway's domestic security agency.
-
'Never gave up hope': Missing house cat returns home after spending 54 days in Kananaskis
When Jody Hubey set out for a camping trip with her son and their pet cat in August, never did she think it would turn into a tale of epic feline survival and an experience of heartwarming partnerships between strangers.
-
Program supporting refugees, low-income Calgarians in dire need of furniture donations
One of Calgary's largest donation programs says it is in need of critical support as its stock of free furniture items runs desperately low.
Edmonton
-
Girl seriously injured when hit by bus in crosswalk: police
A girl sustained serious injuries when she was struck by a school bus while crossing a street in south Edmonton Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Driver, Good Samaritans injured in crashes on Highway 16
Several people who stopped to help a driver west of Edmonton who rolled their pickup Tuesday morning were also injured when they were hit by passing motorists, RCMP say.
-
For 3 days only, Popeyes selling 300-piece nuggets at 4 Canadian locations
Between Wednesday and Friday, four Popeyes in Canada, including one in downtown Edmonton, will sell 300 nuggets and 30 dipping sauces starting at $200.
Vancouver
-
B.C. removing barriers to Indigenous jurisdiction over child welfare matters
The B.C. government is removing legislative barriers blocking Indigenous governments from exercising their own jurisdiction over child welfare matters – a change that is being applauded as an overdue break from the lasting structures of colonialism.
-
Heiltsuk Nation excited about expanding restorative justice program to at-risk girls and women
Restorative justice programs can offer a way to break the cycle for people caught up in a criminal justice system that has often been described as a revolving door.
-
Investigation underway after service vehicles, police cruisers found burning in Smithers parking lot
A major investigation is underway after a fiery incident in the parking lot of a Smithers, B.C., hotel.