Election signs damaged in Huron County
Police in Huron County are reminding the public that damaging election signs is illegal, following two separate incidents of vandalism.
According to police, a number of signs were found damaged off Harriston Road near Gorrie, Ont. after being set up by volunteers on August 21 with more signs being found damaged off Highway 21 near Amberley.
Police say it is a criminal offence to remove or damage official election signs on public property and people found damaging or removing signs can face charges of mischief under the Criminal Code.
According to the Canada Elections Act, "No person shall prevent or impair the transmission to the public of an election advertising message without the consent of a person with authority to authorize its transmission."
To make a complaint or allegation of wrongdoing about election signs displayed during a federal election, police ask that you write to the Office of the Commissioner of Canada Elections.
Anyone with information on the election sign mischief is asked contact Huron or Crime Stoppers.
Alberta reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in more than three months
Wednesday marked the first time that Alberta recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day since May 15.
Vaccines not enough to stop fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada, experts warn
Canadians need to focus on slowing the fourth wave of COVID-19 through well-established public health measures includes masking and physical distancing, experts say, as millions of Canadians remain unvaccinated.
Why haven't there been federal COVID-19 briefings during the election campaign?
During federal elections, the government runs on 'caretaker' mode, in which officials' interactions with the public are limited, with exemptions for public health and safety–but since the campaign kicked off Aug. 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada has not held any press conferences during which reporters could pose questions on COVID-19 or the vaccine rollout. The major federal party leaders were asked about it on the trail today.
Federal minister Monsef says her mention of Taliban as 'our brothers' is a 'cultural reference'
Canada's minister of women and gender equality says her mention of the Taliban as 'our brothers' during a press conference Wednesday is a 'cultural reference,' after receiving criticism for her choice of language.
Trudeau says Canada prepared to stay in Kabul after Aug. 31 following G7 meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is prepared to keep its military personnel in Afghanistan after meeting Tuesday in a virtual summit with fellow G7 leaders who were convening to discuss the crisis and the re-emergence of the Taliban as the country's rulers.
What provinces have to say about vaccine passports
With the Delta variant fuelling a fourth wave of COVID-19 in Canada, provincial and territorial governments remain divided on whether to issue some form of vaccine passport.
NEW | Alberta, Saskatchewan not planning to follow B.C. and Manitoba on broad mask mandates
Alberta and Saskatchewan say they are not planning to follow broad mask mandates announced this week by neighbouring western provinces.
Canadian travellers fined $5,700 each for getting wrong COVID-19 test before returning from U.S.
Three travellers say Canadian authorities fined them for getting the wrong COVID-19 tests in the U.S. before flying home to Canada.
Truth Tracker: What does Erin O'Toole actually want in terms of private health care?
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has sought to make clear his support for universal health care, blasting the Liberals for 'American-style misleading politics' following the debacle over a video that Twitter flagged as ‘manipulated’ this week. But where exactly does O'Toole stand on private health care? Truth Tracker digs deeper.
Waterloo Region adds 16 new COVID-19 cases; hospitalizations, ICU admissions drop
The Region of Waterloo reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations declined substantially.
Eastwood Collegiate changes moniker to Lions: WRDSB
Eastwood Collegiate Institute has changed its moniker to the Lions.
OPP send out warning after fight involving motorcycle gang members in Arthur
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public after a large fight at a business in the community of Arthur left multiple people with injuries.
'Offensive' porch signs an 'opportunity to educate' on Every Child Matters movement
The signs are down, but the message is still causing pain, after a picture of a Pierre Avenue home with several homemade signs circulated online.
-
Short changed: PSWs claim unpaid wages from LTC home
A group of personal support workers in Essex claim there’s money missing from their recent pay cheques.
WECHU finalizing plans for booster COVID-19 vaccines for high-risk populations
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is finalizing plans to begin administering third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk individuals.
Barrie-area pediatrician supports the return to school amid rising COVID-19 cases
The start of the new school year is less than two weeks away, and many families are weighing the pros and cons of sending their kids back as COVID-19 cases rise in Ontario.
-
Tiny Township man charged with firing gunshots in neighbour's direction
Provincial police charged a man for allegedly firing gunshots in Tiny Township.
Health unit logs fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases in Simcoe Muskoka
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit logged fewer than 20 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Sudden death at Vale's Sudbury smelter
Sudbury police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating a sudden death at Vale's smelter in the Greater Sudbury community of Copper Cliff.
-
High-risk COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flight from Toronto to Timmins
Following a positive case of COVID-19, the Porcupine Health Unit has learned that there was an exposure to the public on a recent flight into Timmins.
Heat warning issued for parts of northeastern Ontario
With hot, humid weather in the forecast for the next few days, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning.
Video shows vehicle crashing into a stopped SUV at an intersection in Ottawa's east end
RCMP, Ottawa Police, and paramedics responded to the crash at the intersection of St. Joseph Boulevard and the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway at approximately 4:30 p.m.
-
Vaccination certificates' inevitable' in Ontario: Eastern Ontario top doctor
Eastern Ontario's medical officer of health suggests it is inevitable that Ontario will need to introduce a proof of vaccination system this fall so residents can prove they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Body of Ottawa man, 24, recovered from Lake Ontario, family say
Family and friends say Steve Nkusi was the glue who held everyone together.
Video appears to show woman starting fire after crashing vehicle through Pickering home
A 37-year-old woman is facing charges after she repeatedly drove a vehicle through the garage door of a residence in Pickering, eventually leading to a large fire that consumed much of the home.
-
Gas prices are about to spike in Toronto and here's when that will happen
Gas prices in Toronto are about to spike to near record highs, an expert says.
-
No government vaccine passport in Ontario? Toronto company builds app anyway
A Toronto company isn’t waiting for a government vaccine passport mandate — it says it’s getting an app to market soon that would give any venue the chance to scan and quickly verify its customers’ vaccination status.
Quebecers can download the vaccine passport app beginning Wednesday ahead of Sept. 1 launch
Quebecers will be able to download a new mobile app for the vaccine passport Wednesday morning as the province says it’s ready to limit some non-essential services to only vaccinated people.
-
Quebec public health recommends employers postpone plans for a return to the office
Quebec public health is recommending all employers delay their plans to bring workers back to the office because of the precarious COVID-19 situation in the province.
-
Montreal Afghans want Canada to do more to evacuate refugees
“There’s no commercial flights, no one is even able to access the airport, borders are closed, so people don’t have any way out,” said Safia Amiry, a PhD candidate at McGill University.
Nova Scotia reports province's 94th COVID-19 related death, seven new cases Wednesday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with five recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province rises to 50.
-
N.B. reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 164
New Brunswick is reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 13 recoveries, as the total number of active infections in the province drops to 164.
-
Highway stalemate: Cars line up as N.S. tightens its border to N.B. residents
Gridlock on the Trans-Canada Highway at the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick border has been a familiar sight over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Wednesday was no different.
105 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba on Wednesday, one new death
Manitoba reported 105 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time the daily total has climbed above 100 in two months.
-
Low vaccine uptake in pockets of Manitoba hampering goal of herd immunity, top doctor warns
Low vaccine uptake in pockets of the Southern Regional Health Authority and the emergence of the more transmissible delta variant could make it more difficult for Manitoba to reach herd immunity, the province’s top doctor warned.
-
NEW | Number of travellers entering Canada doubled in week after U.S. border opening
The traveller volume heading into Canada at the land border with the United States more than doubled in the first week that fully vaccinated U.S. citizens were permitted to enter into the country.
Calls for Kenney’s vacation to end early grow as pandemic pressure mounts
Premier Jason Kenney is away on vacation and has not been seen or heard from publicly since Aug. 9.
-
Lack of opioid prescriptions contributing to spike in Calgary pharmacy robberies: Expert
The increasing trend of pharmacy thefts hasn’t let up during the COVID-19 pandemic and some substance use experts suggest drug users are running out of options.
-
-
Is the timing of Alberta's premier's vacation related to COVID-19? The federal election? Pundits weigh in
While the premier's two-week vacation wraps up, Alberta's COVID-19 hospital and ICU rates have reached 10-week highs.
-
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 69 new COVID-19 cases; active cases reach 470
Health officials identified 69 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.
-
RCMP use cruiser to push car with no brakes to a stop on Vancouver Island highway
RCMP had to use their vehicle to push a speeding car to a stop after the car – which was determined to have no working brakes – was spotted speeding on a Vancouver Island highway.
-
White raven making progress at Vancouver Island recovery centre
A white raven that was near death when it was brought into the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in June is making progress in its recovery.