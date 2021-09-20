Election Day 2021: Londoners join the rest of Canada in historic vote
Canada’s pandemic election reaches the finish line Monday as Canadians get set to choose the future of the country.
So far more than 6.5-million Canadians have already voted in advanced polls or through special ballots, but the large majority will cast their vote today, including in London’s four ridings.
While there are several ridings in the region, the four ridings that separate London proper are London-West, London North Centre, London Fanshawe, and Elgin-Middlesex-London.
For a refresher on who the candidates are in each riding please follow this link.
London garnered lots of attention from federal leaders during the election with four party leaders making points to visit the Forest City.
Elections Canada has said due to the large number of special ballots it could take some time to determine winners in some of the tighter races across the country.
In some cases they warn it could take up to four days, but most results are expected by the end of the night.
Polls open at 9:30 a.m. in Ontario and will remain open for 12 hours.
For information on where and how to vote follow this link.
CTV London will have ongoing coverage of the election throughout the day and evening culminating in a special election broadcast at 11 p.m.
You can also tune into 1290 CJBK throughout the evening with local updates every half hour leading up to the 11 p.m. broadcast.
Stay with us for updates and results once they start coming in following the closing of polls at 9:30 p.m.
With files from the Canadian Press.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her child to fly internationally unsupervised
An Ontario woman says Air Canada allowed her 11-year-old son to board an international flight without supervision and fly home alone.
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
Search for Gabby Petito's boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues after body found
Authorities said a body discovered in northern Wyoming was believed to be that of a 22-year-old Gabby Petito who disappeared while on a cross-country trek with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, now the subject of an intense search in a Florida nature preserve.
Lava from Spanish volcano heads toward sea; no injuries, 5,000 evacuated
Lava continued to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in Spain's Canary Islands off northwest Africa, but the head of the regional government said Monday he expects no injuries to people in the area after about 5,000 were evacuated.
Alberta's new proof-of-vaccination cards can be easily edited, residents say
Albertans needing proof they're vaccinated against COVID-19 were able to download cards from the province's website on Sunday, but almost right away some residents said they were easily able to edit them.
Liberal push to make election a referendum on pandemic only partly successful
The federal election campaign entered its final hours with party leaders making last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings, all while still trying to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.
Kitchener
-
COVID-19 protocols voters in Waterloo Region can expect on Election Day
As Canadians prepare to head to the polls on Monday, a number of COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will change the way voters cast their ballots.
-
Police investigating reports University of Guelph students had their drinks spiked
Police are investigating reports of female students possibly having their drinks spiked with an unknown substance at the University of Guelph.
-
Waterloo man with cerebral palsy finishes Terry Fox Run
A Waterloo man with cerebral palsy was celebrating Sunday, after he successfully completed the Terry Fox Run.
Windsor
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
'It’s concerning': Class dismissals continue
As classes continue to be dismissed at various schools across the region due to positive cases of COVID-19, parents and students are holding their breath hoping school won't close down again.
-
Essex OPP search for missing man, police concerned for his well-being
Essex residents can expect an increased police presence in the town as officers search for a 65-year-old resident reported missing Saturday.
Barrie
-
Terry Fox Run happens virtually, with support of Barrie's million-dollar man
Four decades after Terry Fox's Marathon of Hope, his legacy is continuing throughout the country.
-
Simcoe County prepares to hit voting booth
Central Ontario residents will hit the voting booth on Monday to decide who will represent them in Ottawa.
-
Travelling exhibit which aims to end Islamophobia stops in Barrie
A travelling exhibit made a stop at the Barrie waterfront to combat Islamaphobia on Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
-
Liberal push to make election a referendum on pandemic only partly successful
The federal election campaign entered its final hours with party leaders making last-minute appeals in whirlwind tours of swing ridings, all while still trying to convince voters to buy into their version of what this vote is all about.
Ottawa
-
LRT train derails on Confederation Line near Tremblay Station
Rideau Transit Maintenance warns it could be at least a week before service resumes on the Confederation Line after a train derailment near Tremblay Station damaged the track infrastructure.
-
University of Ottawa student-athlete Francis Perron dies shortly after Gee-Gees football game
The University of Ottawa is mourning the death of Gee-Gees football player Francis Perron, who died shortly after the Gee-Gees first game of the season.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Election Day: Residents in Ottawa and eastern Ontario head to the polls in the 44th general election
Polling stations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.
Toronto
-
Here are the 13 GTA ridings to watch on election day 2021
Heading to the polls, there are still a number of ridings where anything can happen. Here is a list of GTA ridings to watch on election day.
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
When can I vote on election day? A guide to voting in the GTA
Here’s what you need to know to vote in the Greater Toronto Area.
Montreal
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
Pfizer said Monday its COVID-19 vaccine works for children ages 5 to 11 and that it will seek U.S. authorization for this age group soon -- a key step toward beginning vaccinations for youngsters.
-
Election primer: Everything you need to know before you vote
On election day, CTVNews.ca has you covered every step of the way.
Atlantic
-
Polls open Monday following interesting summertime pandemic election
As the federal election winds down, experts say it's been an interesting campaign, and the results should be equally interesting Monday night as many across the Maritimes will be watching closely.
-
Worker at Northwood long-term care home in Halifax tests positive for COVID-19
A case of COVID-19 has been linked to Northwood, the long-term care home in Halifax that was the epicentre of the virus during the first wave of the pandemic.
-
Imams ask Conservative candidate to quit over poor follow-up on apology for posts
The Canadian Council of Imams says the Conservative candidate in Nova Scotia's Central Nova riding must resign because his apology for Islamophobic media posts was an insincere attempt at damage control.
Winnipeg
-
Canadians heading to the polls to choose next federal government
Canada's first-ever pandemic election culminates today as Canadians from coast-to-coast go to the polls to choose the 338 members of Parliament to sit in the House of Commons.
-
Growing ‘anger and resentment’ prompts message from Winkler police chief
As southern Manitoba grapples with low vaccination rates and adherence to public health orders, City of Winkler officials are warning conflict in the community is at an all-time high.
-
Race remains very close between Liberals and Conservatives on eve of 44th federal election: Nanos
On the eve of the 44th federal election, the race between the Liberals and Conservatives remains very close, while Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau maintains a slight advantage over Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole when it comes to preferred prime minister.
Calgary
-
Experts watching three Calgary ridings on eve of 2021 election day
All but one of the province's 34 ridings were painted blue in 2019, but when Albertans vote Monday, many believe this time around could be different.
-
Growing division within the UCP could spark a leadership review: political scientist
With many political watchers saying division is growing within United Conservative Party circles, some feel a leadership review could be on the way for Premier Jason Kenney.
-
'We are celebrating his life': Couple giving friends and family the chance to say goodbye
An Airdrie couple held a celebration of life after one of them received news his cancer had progressed.
Edmonton
-
'People are furious': Criticism over new Alberta public health measures mounts
As COVID-19 cases in Alberta surge and health-care leaders call for military aid to help beleaguered hospital staff, some are worried the latest public health measures may not help curb the fourth wave.
-
Community of Hinton, Alta., mourns loss of mother and her 16-month-old
Jerry Melvin, a resident of Hinton for 65 years, gently placed a teddy bear at a growing makeshift memorial outside an apartment complex in the community Sunday afternoon.
-
Inspiring women to become firefighters, giving them a taste of the job
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services hosted a weekend camp, hoping to inspire women to want to join the service and show them that they can.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Victoria care home
Two cases of the coronavirus have been detected at Victoria Chinatown Care Centre long-term care, according to Island Health.
-
Motorcycle stolen 'in broad daylight' outside Nanaimo mall, police say
Police in Nanaimo are investigating after a motorcycle was stolen "in broad daylight" at a mall in the city.
-
Regional district providing $70K toward Indigenous housing project in Courtenay
An Indigenous affordable housing project in the Comox Valley has gotten a funding boost from the regional district.