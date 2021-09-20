Election Day 2021: Londoners join the rest of Canada in historic vote

London, Ont. -

Canada’s pandemic election reaches the finish line Monday as Canadians get set to choose the future of the country.

So far more than 6.5-million Canadians have already voted in advanced polls or through special ballots, but the large majority will cast their vote today, including in London’s four ridings.

While there are several ridings in the region, the four ridings that separate London proper are London-West, London North Centre, London Fanshawe, and Elgin-Middlesex-London.

For a refresher on who the candidates are in each riding please follow this link.

London garnered lots of attention from federal leaders during the election with four party leaders making points to visit the Forest City.

Elections Canada has said due to the large number of special ballots it could take some time to determine winners in some of the tighter races across the country.

In some cases they warn it could take up to four days, but most results are expected by the end of the night.

Polls open at 9:30 a.m. in Ontario and will remain open for 12 hours.

For information on where and how to vote follow this link.

CTV London will have ongoing coverage of the election throughout the day and evening culminating in a special election broadcast at 11 p.m.

You can also tune into 1290 CJBK throughout the evening with local updates every half hour leading up to the 11 p.m. broadcast.

Stay with us for updates and results once they start coming in following the closing of polls at 9:30 p.m.

With files from the Canadian Press.