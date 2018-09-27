

CTV London





An 82-year-old woman has died after a mobility scooter and pickup truck collided in Woodstock.

Around 6:25 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ingersoll Avenue and Graham Street for a report of a collision.

Police say the woman was travelling south on Graham in her mobility scooter when it and pickup truck collided.

The woman was taken to local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

So far no charges have been reported in relation to the crash.