London police say a 78-year-old woman has succumbed to her injuries after getting hit by a car on Sunday night.

Emergency crews attended to Oxford Street near First Street in relation to a serious collision between a car and a pedestrian around 10 p.m.

The woman was transported to hospital, where she remained in critical condition until Monday, when she succumbed to her injuries.

The identity of the female is not being released at this time, pending next of kin notification.

The investigation has been turned over to the London Police Traffic Management Unit.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in on-line anonymously to www.londoncrimestoppers.com.