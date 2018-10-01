

CTV London





An elderly Sarnia woman has been charged after police say she struck a 4-year-girl and her mother earlier this week.

Police say the girl was crossing Exmouth Street with her mother around 8:30 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a westbound vehicle that failed to stop at the crosswalk.

The girl was transported to a London hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Her mother was treated and released with minor injuries.

Police have charged Anne Thompson, 82, of Sarnia with two counts of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm.

The investigation continues.