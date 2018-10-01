Featured
Elderly woman charged after allegedly hitting 4-year-old girl with her car
CTV London
Published Monday, October 1, 2018 12:56PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 5, 2018 12:16PM EDT
An elderly Sarnia woman has been charged after police say she struck a 4-year-girl and her mother earlier this week.
Police say the girl was crossing Exmouth Street with her mother around 8:30 a.m. Monday when she was hit by a westbound vehicle that failed to stop at the crosswalk.
The girl was transported to a London hospital where she remains in stable condition.
Her mother was treated and released with minor injuries.
Police have charged Anne Thompson, 82, of Sarnia with two counts of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm.
The investigation continues.