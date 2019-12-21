LONDON, ONT -- A 77-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in St. Marys on Friday.

The collision occurred in the area of Church at Station Street sometime before 7 p.m.

Shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday police announced that the woman had died as a result of her injuries.

The area was closed for several hours while police investigated.

Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.