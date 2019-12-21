Elderly pedestrian killed in St. Mary’s
CTV News London Published Saturday, December 21, 2019 1:06PM EST Last Updated Saturday, December 21, 2019 2:27PM EST
A 77-year-old woman has died after a collision in St. Marys. (Photo: Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (Dec. 20, 2019)
LONDON, ONT -- A 77-year-old woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in St. Mary’s Friday.
The collision occurred in the area of Church at Station Street sometime before 7 p.m.
Shortly after 12 p.m. Saturday police announced that the woman had died as a result of her injuries.
The area was closed for several hours while police investigated.
Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.