

CTV London





London police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night that killed a 86-year-old man.

Police were called to Veterans Memorial Parkway and Wilton Grove Road around 11 p.m.

Police say the man was travelling southbound on Veterans when it went off the roadway and came to a stop in a bush.

He died in hospital from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Peter Gordon Potter, 86, of Belmont.

Alcohol is not said to be a factor in the crash.