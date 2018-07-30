

CTV London





London police say an elderly man inappropriately touched a woman last week in the northwest corner of the city.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. July 25 on the south side of Gainsborough Road near Limberlost Road.

Police say the man grabbed her wrists, said something in an unknown language and then touched her inappropriately.

The suspect is described as Asian, partially bald with short black/grey hair, approximately 5'4 and between 60 and 70 years old.

He appeared confused and walked with a limp and a cane.

He was wearing brown pants and a light-coloured, shorted-sleeved collared shirt.