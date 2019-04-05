Featured
Elderly driver hits home near Stratford
An elderly driver crashed into a home near Stratford, Ont. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. (Source: Stratford Police Service)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Friday, April 5, 2019 12:32PM EDT
An elderly driver is having his driver’s licence reviewed after a medical condition led to him drive his car into a Stratford-area home.
The crash happened Wednesday on Highway 7/8 just west of Stratford around 2:30 in the afternoon.
Stratford police say the 85-year-old driver was unconscious when his vehicle hit two other cars and a hydro pole before barreling into a home on Line 34.
Police say luckily there were no injuries.
No charges were laid, but police have directed the driver to have his licence reviewed by a physician.