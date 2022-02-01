Elderly backhoe operator crashes into ditch, charged with impaired operation: OPP

An 83-year-old Plympton-Wyoming, Ont. man has been charged after he allegedly crashed a backhoe into a ditch while impaired.

Lambton OPP were called to a single vehicle collision on Michigan Line involving the heavy machinery Sunday around 7 p.m. and had to pull the operator out of the overturned cab.

Police say it was apparent the suspect had been drinking and performed a sobriety test.

The elderly driver was arrested for impaired operation and taken to hospital as a precaution.

He is also charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand.

The accused was released and will appear in court March 7.