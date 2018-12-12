

CTV London





London police say there was over $16,000 in damage caused to eight cruisers as a vehicle fled officers early Wednesday.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Cherryhill Boulevard around 1 a.m. for reports of a man allegedly breaking into vehicles.

The man was seen driving away in a car and an officer stopped the vehicle, but while attempting to speak to him, the vehicle fled.

A check of the vehicle found it had incorrect plates, which were later found and other officers in the area were given a description of the vehicle.

It was soon spotted in the area of Wharncliffe Road North and Western Road, but the driver refused to stop. Then on Trott Drive, police say the vehicle reversed into a cruiser and continued to flee.

Officers again attempted to block the vehicle in the area of Riverside Drive and Wonderland Road, and the vehicle struck multiple cruisers.

It was eventually stopped at Springbank Drive when police boxed the car in. The two occupants were arrested.

A 24-year-old London man is facing numerous charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight while pursued by an officer, two counts of possession of propety obtained by crime under $5,000, resist arrest and failing to comply

A 20-year-old from Wallaceburg was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both accused were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.