

The Canadian Press





A new report suggests some students may be ill equipped to deal with the online courses that will soon be mandatory for high schoolers across the province.

The report from People for Education says just five per cent of students on average per high school in Ontario are currently enrolled in online courses and the education advocacy group says some have trouble learning so independently.

The Ford government recently announced that all high school students will have to take four e-learning credits - out of the 30 credits needed for a diploma - starting in the 2020 to 2021 school year.