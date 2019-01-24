

CTV London





Less than two months since being sworn in as Mayor Ed Holder is set to deliver his first State of the City Address.

The speech will be made before a crowd at the Convention Centre Thursday morning.

The event, which is in its 40th year, is put on by the Chamber of Commerce and is sold out this year.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 9 a.m.

CTV London will have full coverage of the speech including a full report tonight at six.