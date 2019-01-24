Featured
Ed Holder to deliver first State of the City Address
Employee Andrew Earle (left to right), Minister of State for Science and Technology Ed Holder and Prime Minister Stephen Harper look over devices fabricated on 3-D printers at The National Research Council building in London, Ont., Monday, Nov. 24, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
CTV London
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 6:21AM EST
Less than two months since being sworn in as Mayor Ed Holder is set to deliver his first State of the City Address.
The speech will be made before a crowd at the Convention Centre Thursday morning.
The event, which is in its 40th year, is put on by the Chamber of Commerce and is sold out this year.
The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 9 a.m.
CTV London will have full coverage of the speech including a full report tonight at six.