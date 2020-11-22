LONDON, ONT. -- Motorists should take care Sunday as Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement and Travel Advisory for most of Southern Ontario.

Anywhere from 5 to 10 cm of snow will fall Sunday, creating slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

This covers areas from London-Middlesex southwest to Windsor-Essex, Midwestern Ontario and as far east as the GTA.

The statement will last until 10 p.m. Sunday.