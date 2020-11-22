Advertisement
EC issues Special Weather Statement and Travel Advisory: Up to 10 cm of snow to fall Sunday
Published Sunday, November 22, 2020 9:46AM EST Last Updated Sunday, November 22, 2020 11:32AM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- Motorists should take care Sunday as Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement and Travel Advisory for most of Southern Ontario.
Anywhere from 5 to 10 cm of snow will fall Sunday, creating slippery road conditions and poor visibility.
This covers areas from London-Middlesex southwest to Windsor-Essex, Midwestern Ontario and as far east as the GTA.
The statement will last until 10 p.m. Sunday.