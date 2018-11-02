Featured
EB 401 near West Lorne open again after transport truck rollover
Tractor Trailer Rollover on the 401 eastbound near West Lorne. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV London
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 9:18AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, November 2, 2018 10:21AM EDT
The eastbound lanes of the 401 are open again near West Lorne after being closed due to a tractor trailer rollover.
Both lanes of the highway were blocked by the rig which rolled over sometime after 5 a.m.
Crews have been on scene working to clean up the collision.
Police have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.