Eat local initiative back 'online' following fire

Gemma James-Smith is putting together a grocery order for one of the 50 customers who are taking part in Eat Local Huron’s local food initiative.

“Eat Local Huron is a non-profit online grocery store that specializes in local products from Huron County and the surrounding area,” says James-Smith, who is an Eat Local Huron board member, as well as warehouse manager.

Located near Bayfield, Eat Local Huron is bringing local produced food from across Huron County under one roof.

Customers order online and then that food is delivered to their doorstep.

The goal is to bring healthy, locally grown food to people that can’t access it in Huron County’s vast and sometimes remote geography, all the while, supporting local farmers and food producers.

“Our delivery zone covers a vast area to try and fill in those holes for people and get those local products into their hands,” says James-Smith.

Producers include Farm Little, who produce milled flour, amongst other products, from their farm near Bayfield.

“You can have the best product in the world, but if you can’t get it into the hands of consumers, it’s all for naught. It’s another avenue for many of us to get products to the people that are consuming it,” says Lucas Seeberger, who runs Farm Little with his family.

“COVID has hindered our business,” says Den Juice Co. Owner, Clair Day, whose Goderich storefront has been closed off and on due to COVID restrictions over the past two years.

"So, we've found this has been a great outlet for people, when they otherwise couldn't get our juice," she says.

Things are good now, but back in September, Eat Local Huron’s first warehouse went up in smoke, just days after opening.

Insurance covered some of the losses, but $8,000 raised in the community helped keep the non-profit afloat.

“We very likely would not have been back without that support. Or it would have been a thousand times more difficult to get back on our feet,” says James-Smith.

You can learn more about the range of Huron County and area grown goodies on the company's website, everything from pea shoots and basil, to almond milk and steaks.