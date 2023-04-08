Easter egg hunt for children in Byron

An Easter egg hunt for children was held Saturday in west London, Ont.

Byron United Church welcomed parishioners and community members.

Children, many in bunny ears and Easter attire, searched for several hundred gold plastic coins spread over the church lawn.

Most coins were redeemable for candies and chocolate eggs inside the church, but a few special coins were exchangeable for larger gifts.

The event was not a fundraiser. However, it was partially designed increase awareness of religious and community based programs the church provides.

Dozens of children collected gold coins to redeem for chocolate eggs and other treats at Byron United Church in London, Ont. on April 8, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)