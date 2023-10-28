East London, Ont. businesses celebrate Halloween early

The Argyle Business Improvement Association (BIA) held a Halloween event for children Saturday.

Kids dressed up and went trick-or-treating at 37 different businesses along Dundas Street East.

This is the second year the Argyle BIA has hosted the event.

“We wanted to create a Halloween activation in the heart of east London, and that’s the Argyle neighbourhood. We went around and asked businesses if they were interested in handing out candy to kids for a trick-or-treat event, and they all said, ‘Absolutely!’” said Argyle BIA Executive Director Bethany Mejia. “We were anticipating 500 kids coming, but I think we should have prepared for a thousand because there [are] a lot of kids and a lot of costumes.”

“People have seen the crowds of kids coming down the street [Saturday] on Dundas Street, visiting our local businesses that are giving out candy. Really, it’s about the spirit of community. It’s bringing families out, visiting businesses they might have never visited before, having some Halloween fun,” said Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis. “It’s just been a great way to bring the neighbourhood together.”

The Argyle Business Improvement Association held a Halloween event for children on Oct. 28, 2023, at 37 different businesses along Dundas Street East. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

“My students are in a grade 12 course right now learning about online businesses. They are doing an unpaid internship with Argyle BIA. 15 volunteers from Clark Road [Secondary School] are helping with the event,” said Alicia Cheshire, Clark Road Secondary School department head.

“They’re handing out candy, they’re doing face painting, running the photo booth. Through this course they’re gaining a credit but they’re also gaining experience and learning some skills they’ll be using in college and university," she said.

Clark Road Secondary students volunteered with the Argyle BIA during their Halloween event on Oct. 28, 2023. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)