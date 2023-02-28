East Lions Community Centre to reopen following partial roof collapse

The East Lions Community Centre is scheduled to reopen after a portion of the roof collapsed Friday.

Officials say their scheduled recreation programming will resume on Wednesday.

On the evening of Feb. 25, a portion of the canopy soffit outside of the community centre in London, Ont.'s Argyle neighbourhood came loose and fell to the ground.

A release from the city states, “Engineers will perform a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the collapse, identify repair specifications, and estimate repair costs.”

The city would like to thank residents for their patience during this time.

Recreation program registration is available through Play Your Way online.