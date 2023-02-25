East Lions Community Centre closed due to partial roof collapse

The East Lions Community Centre is closed indefinitely after a portion of the roof collapsed Friday night, the city said in a release.

According to a release from the City of London, on Friday evening a portion of the roof and soffit outside the East Lions Community Centre in London, Ont.'s Argyle neighbourhood came loose and fell to the ground.

“Staff responded quickly and the building was secured,” the release reads.

The city said structural engineers have been sent to the community centre in order to assess the damage and determine the cause of the collapse.

As a result, all recreational programming at the East Lions Community Centre is closed until further notice until an assessment is complete.

It is not yet clear when the community centre will reopen to the public.

East Lions Community Centre opened to the public on May 14, 2022.