LONDON
London

    • East-end crash sends one to hospital

    Thames Centre fire crews responded a two-vehicle collision at Dundas Street and Shaw Road on Dec. 13, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) Thames Centre fire crews responded a two-vehicle collision at Dundas Street and Shaw Road on Dec. 13, 2023. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

    One person suffered minor injuries after a two-car crash just east of the city Wednesday evening.

    Thames Centre fire crews responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. at Dundas Street and Shaw Road.

    According to officials, a minivan turning west onto Dundas Street from Shaw Road was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

    OPP said the driver of the minivan was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    The intersection remained open while traffic was directed around the crash site.

