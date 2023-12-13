East-end crash sends one to hospital
One person suffered minor injuries after a two-car crash just east of the city Wednesday evening.
Thames Centre fire crews responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. at Dundas Street and Shaw Road.
According to officials, a minivan turning west onto Dundas Street from Shaw Road was struck by an eastbound vehicle.
OPP said the driver of the minivan was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection remained open while traffic was directed around the crash site.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian man with criminal record killed at a gym in Mexican resort of Cancun
A Canadian man with a criminal record in his home country has been killed in a shooting at a mall in the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun, Mexican authorities said Wednesday.
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
Gerard Depardieu stripped of Order of Quebec after vulgar comments caught on camera
Following shocking comments captured on video and posted on social media, Gerard Depardieu has been removed from his Order of Quebec.
'A heightened risk': RCMP warn of dangerous fentanyl mixture popping up in parts of Canada
Mounties are warning the public of a dangerous drug mixture including fentanyl and an animal sedative that is circulating throughout southern Saskatchewan and other parts of Canada.
Health Canada warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products
Health Canada is warning people not to buy unauthorized injectable drug products from a company called Canlab Research, saying they 'may pose serious health risks.'
NFL legend Tom Brady throws Expos fans into what ifs
Montreal Expos fans were given more to dream about this week when NFL superstar Tom Brady, who was drafted by the team nearly two decades ago, posted an ad featuring him in an alternate scenario as a baseball player.
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
Grocery code launch being held back by dissent from some retailers: board report
After two years of work, the group responsible for developing the grocery code of conduct says its launch is being held back by a lack of support from two major grocers.
B.C. drug smuggler fled to India to avoid 15-year prison sentence: RCMP
Canadian authorities are asking Interpol to issue a "red notice" for the arrest of a Surrey, B.C., man who was convicted of smuggling cocaine into Canada but allegedly fled to India to avoid prison.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region residents will see a 6.9% tax increase next year
The Region of Waterloo approved its 2024 budget at Wednesday night’s council meeting. Despite an earlier motion, council decided against a $1.5 million cut to police services.
-
'Shameful' and 'inexcusable': Justice denied for Fergus, Ont. woman after sexual assault case tossed out due to court delays
A Fergus, Ont. woman has lost all faith in the justice system after her sexual assault case was thrown out due to staffing shortages and courtroom closures.
-
13 scams to watch for this holiday season
The holidays are all about giving -– and scammers are counting on it. Many thieves use the spirit of the season for their own financial gain.
Windsor
-
City of Windsor rails against federal homelessness funding reduction
Windsor city council is dealing with a “head-scratcher” after learning federal funding for homelessness initiatives will reduce by 75 per cent over the coming years.
-
Man sentenced to life, 15-year parole ineligibility in 2019 death of Windsor father
Geri Greenwood was hopeful when she arrived at Superior Court Wednesday for the sentencing of Mustafa Al-Qaysi — who was convicted of second degree murder in the death of her grandson.
-
$64,000 in drugs seized, employee arrested after raid at downtown magic mushroom dispensary
Windsor police have seized $64,000 in drugs and made an arrest after a raid at a dispensary that sells psilocybin or “magic mushrooms” in downtown — for the third time.
Barrie
-
Police investigating fatal Innisfil crash
One person has died in a crash in Innisfil.
-
Health unit closing Sperling immunization clinic
After giving out more than 300,000 vaccinations in three years, the health unit is closing its leading immunization clinic.
-
Collingwood's Town Council approves new official plan
On Monday, Collingwood’s town council amended their official plan that requires ground floor space in their historic downtown area to be retail only.
Northern Ontario
-
Notorious Sudbury murderer faces new investigation in North Bay
North Bay police have confirmed that Robert Steven Wright is facing a new criminal investigation.
-
Attempted murder suspects in North Bay shoved victim into clothes dryer
A man and a woman in the North Bay have been charged with attempted murder after a victim was stabbed, beaten and shoved into a clothes dryer.
-
Toronto fugitive on the lam for two years arrested in northern Ont.
A 30-year-old man wanted for murder in Toronto was arrested Tuesday during a drug raid in Magnetawan, Anishinabek Police say.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa radio icon Ken 'The General' Grant has died
Ken "The General" Grant, one of the icons of the Ottawa airwaves, has died at the age of 88.
-
A traditional holiday meal for four to six people will cost $104.85 on average.
Christmas is less than two weeks away and many people are already shopping for their holiday dinners, but with the rising cost of food, it will be more expensive this year to put that turkey dinner on the table.
-
Aisle 24 gives customers 24-hour grocery access with a twist
It's a different way to shop for groceries. A new self-service convenience store is offering 24-7 access with the tap of your phone. It's called Aisle 24, and you can get everything from chips, to milk, to laundry detergent, with one unique feature.
Toronto
-
How to find out if you're eligible for compensation in the Canada-wide LifeLabs settlement
Canadian LifeLabs customers who had their data breached in a 2019 cyberattack may be eligible for compensation after an Ontario court certified a class-action settlement in October.
-
Ontario reversing decision to dissolve Peel Region
The Doug Ford government will no longer dissolve the Region of Peel.
-
'Get ready': Doug Ford teases beer and wine in Ontario convenience stores
Beer and wine could be coming to a corner store near you. In a video posted to X on Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears in an aisle of a convenience store, saying, 'We made a promise to you to bring beer and wine to convenience stores and grocery stores across the province of Ontario. Get ready.'
Montreal
-
'Catastrophic': Quebec reportedly set to impose higher French-language requirements for English universities
Catastrophic. Ridiculous. Simply impossible. McGill University's deputy provost, Fabrice Labeau, did not mince words when reacting to a media report that Quebec is going to not only raise tuition fees for non-Quebec students but also require 80 per cent of those students attending English universities to reach level 6 in French proficiency.
-
Man, 22, stabbed on Montreal bus; suspect arrested
A man was sent to hospital with stab wounds after an altercation on a bus in the city's west end, Montreal police said Wednesday night.
-
Montreal missed out on Taylor Swift Eras Tour stop because of Olympic Stadium's condition: minister
Quebec's tourism minister confirmed the news that Swifties didn't want to hear: Montreal missed out on a chance to host Taylor Swift for her highly anticipated Eras Tour. The reason: the deteriorating condition of Montreal's Olympic Stadium.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP ask public to help find man wanted on provincewide warrant
The Colchester County District RCMP is asking for help from the public to find a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in Nova Scotia.
-
N.B. offers two months' rent through new bank program
Some New Brunswick renters who need extra cash to stay housed will be able to apply to the province’s new "Rent Bank" program.
-
N.S. police still looking for man who went missing in September
Nova Scotia RCMP continue to ask the public for help in finding an elderly man who went missing three months ago.
Winnipeg
-
Mandate to expand liquor retail in Manitoba raises concern with beer vendor
Manitobans could have more places to pick up a cold one in the near future and not all are toasting to the news.
-
Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' to shut down in the New Year
After more than 100 years, Winnipeg's iconic 'Nutty Club' candy brand is set to shut down in the New Year.
-
'A moral decision to make': Manitoba school division considering international trip changes
A Manitoba school division is considering changes to its international field trip program.
Calgary
-
Calgary man charged in fatal Tuesday road rage incident
A Calgary man faces manslaughter charges after a man died following a road rage incident in northeast Calgary Tuesday afternoon.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Winter weather returns to Calgary Thursday
After reaching a double digit high of 12 degrees on Wednesday, southern Alberta will see a blast of wintry weather roll through on Thursday.
-
50 new Calgary police officers to be funded by provincial government
The province is pledging to cover salaries, benefits, equipment and vehicles for 50 new Calgary Police Service officers to patrol high-crime areas and boost safety.
Edmonton
-
'Blindsided': Owners of evacuated Edmonton condo receive bills for up to $12K
Residents of a north Edmonton condo building that was evacuated earlier this year due to structural concerns say they've received bills for thousands of dollars after a special assessment was done on the building.
-
Police search for man after sexual assault Sunday in Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on Sunday afternoon in Edmonton's Mill Creek Ravine.
-
Metro Line LRT to be closed this weekend for testing before NAIT/Blatchford station opens
Services on the Metro Line Northwest LRT will be suspended this weekend.
Vancouver
-
Grieving Langley mom fights to get pro-suicide website shut down
They are disturbing websites that encourage vulnerable people to take their own lives. And yet, they are not blocked in Canada. A grieving Langley mother wants to change that.
-
B.C. court decision explains story behind $750K listing for half of 5-bedroom Richmond house
A recent B.C. Supreme Court decision is shedding some light on a bizarre real estate listing offering "undivided half interest" in a five-bedroom home in Richmond for $750,000.
-
Indigenous grandfather wants complaint revisited after Vancouver police refuse in-person apology
Years after they were wrongfully handcuffed by police in downtown Vancouver, Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter are still waiting for the officers involved to deliver an in-person apology on the Heiltsuk Nation.