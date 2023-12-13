East-end crash sends one to hospital

One person suffered minor injuries after a two-car crash just east of the city Wednesday evening.

Thames Centre fire crews responded to the incident just after 5 p.m. at Dundas Street and Shaw Road.

According to officials, a minivan turning west onto Dundas Street from Shaw Road was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

OPP said the driver of the minivan was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection remained open while traffic was directed around the crash site.