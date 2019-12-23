LONDON, ONT. -- There was a dramatic crash in east London late Monday afternoon that left a vehicle on its roof.

The two-vehicle collision on Hamilton Road east of Rectory Street happened just before 5 p.m.

One vehicle ended up upside down on the property of the Hamilton Road Seniors' Centre & Community Centre.

But police say all the occupants of both vehicles suffered only minor injuries, with one person taken to hospital as a precaution.

- With files from CTV London's Jim Knight