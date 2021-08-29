Early morning stabbing sends one man to hospital

London, Ont. -

The London Police Major Crimes Unit confirms one person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Southdale Rd. E. and Millbank Dr. for a report of an injured person around 3:15 a.m. to find a man suffering from serious injuries as a result of a stabbing.

Official confirm the man remains in hospital with life-threatening condition.

More to come.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).