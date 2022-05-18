Early morning shooting being investigated by London police

London, Ont. police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city.

According to a release, the call came in around 1:30 a.m. and emergency crews responded to a home on Ladybrook Crescent.

When crews arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with what has been described as a “critical injury”

Police say the investigation is in the preliminary stages and anyone with information is asked to contact police.