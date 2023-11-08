LONDON
London

    • Early morning house fire in Sarnia

    Crews respond to a house fire in Sarnia on Nov. 8, 2023. (Source: @SarniaPolice/Twitter) Crews respond to a house fire in Sarnia on Nov. 8, 2023. (Source: @SarniaPolice/Twitter)

    Emergency services are on scene f a house fire in Sarnia.

    Vidal Street south is closed between Talfourd Street and Devine Street.

    Drivers are asked to find an alternate route Wednesday morning.

    There is no word on how the fire started, damage estimate or if anybody was injured or displaced.

