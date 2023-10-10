London

    • Early morning fire destroys east London home

    An east London home was gutted by fire early Tuesday morning.

    When London fire crews arrived to 1293 Crumlin SR. around 1:30 a.m., they found the home engulfed by flames.

    It took about two hours to get the fire knocked down as it raged through the two-storey structure.

    Fire officials say there was no one in the home at the time of the fire.

    Neighbours say the home is being rented and the lone occupant left the property around 9 p.m. Monday.

    No cause or damage estimate has been established yet as investigators wait for services to be shut off in the home before they could begin to analyze the scene. 

    London fire crews were called to a home on Crumlin Sideroad around 1:30 a.m. to find the structure filled with flames. Oct. 10, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

