Dundas St fire deemed arson, one person charged

London police have charged a man with arson after a fire broke out at a vacant building on Dundas Street Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters attended the scene at 790 Dundas St. near Aeolian Hall around 3:30 p.m. A plume of black smoke could be seen from more than a kilometre away at the Western Fair District.

Witnesses said smoke continued to fill the air until firefighters arrived.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and there were no injuries reported.

Police say witnesses say a suspect fleeing on foot from the scene and offered a description to officers.

The suspect was soon found and arrested not too far from the scene.

As a result of the investigation, a 38-year-old London man was charged with arson causing damage to property.

Damage to the building is estimated at $250,000.

-- With files from CTV London's Fiona Roberston