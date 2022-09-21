Dundas Place road closure in effect
A portion of Dundas Place in London will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
The closure is between Clarence Street and Wellington Street while crews complete necessary brick work
The city is asking drivers to use alternative routes for east-west connections — such as York Street and Dufferin Avenue.
Access will be maintained for cyclists and pedestrians.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Putin orders partial mobilization of reservists in Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow's war against Ukraine isn't going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting and amid recent battlefield losses for the Kremlin's forces.
Canada to drop COVID-19 vaccine border policy, ArriveCan to be optional: sources
The federal government plans to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements by the end of September and make the ArriveCan application optional, sources confirmed to CTV News.
Nearly a quarter of Canadians cutting back on food purchases amid high inflation: survey
Amid soaring prices at grocery stores, a new survey has found that 24 per cent of Canadians have had to cut back on the amount of food they were buying.
Poilievre challenges Liberals on cost of living in question period debut
Making his question period debut in the House of Commons, Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre focused in on the cost of living and the government's handling of inflation. Falling on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 federal election, the resumption of the hybrid Parliament brought renewed focus on Liberal pandemic and gun policies as well.
Five things you should know about Canada's affordability plan
The Liberals launched the fall sitting of Parliament on Tuesday by tabling two new bills with more than $4.5 billion in spending they hope will ease the rising cost of living for modest-income Canadians.
UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'
In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.
U.S. military releases footage of jet striking bird and crashing
The U.S. military has released dramatic cockpit footage of the moment a training jet collided with a bird and crashed in Texas.
Japanese man sets himself on fire in apparent protest at former PM's state funeral
A man set himself on fire near the Japanese prime minister's office on Wednesday in an apparent protest at the government's decision to hold a state funeral for former premier Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated earlier this year, media reported.
Hurricane Fiona intensifies, alerts issued in Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is expected to impact Atlantic Canada this weekend, forecast to approach eastern Nova Scotia as a Category 2 hurricane Saturday morning.
Kitchener
Listowel family frustrated after inclusionary flags damaged
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after half a dozen flags at a Listowel residence were damaged in what the homeowners believe could be an act of hate. Police say at this point, the motive is unclear and the incident is being investigated as mischief.
Portion of Highway 6 closed due to fatal collision
Ontario Provincial Police have closed a section of Highway 6 just north of Guelph due to a fatal collision.
Cambridge Dance Studio owner 'devastated' by landlord's decision to end lease due to condo project
A Cambridge studio that’s been teaching Highland dancing for decades will need to find a new home.
Windsor
Fire closes Walker Road
Windsor fire crews are on scene of a working fire on Walker Road north of Seminole Street.
Harrow man crowned Amazing Race Canada champion
A Harrow native and his best friend have taken home the coveted title of the Amazing Race Canada champions.
End in sight for COVID-19 border restrictions in Windsor, Ont.
By the end of September, the federal government is planning to drop its COVID-19 vaccine border requirements, and the ArriveCan application will become optional. Just earlier in the day, a group of border city politicians called on the Canadian and American governments to end pandemic restrictions at the Canada/U.S.A. border.
Barrie
Georgian College offers new fast-track trades program to fill job gap
The need for skilled tradespeople is growing in Ontario, and Georgian College aims to help with a new fast-tracked program.
Convicted pedophile from Innisfil, Ont., sentenced to five years in jail
A Simcoe County man will spend five years behind bars after pleading guilty to extortion charges for luring two children to engage in sexual activity online.
42 golden rescues arrive in Canada ahead of import ban
A flight full of golden retrievers made the journey from Egypt to Canada Tuesday on their way to their new homes.
Northern Ontario
Former 'Riverdale' actor who killed mom given life sentence, no parole eligibility for 14 years
A young B.C. actor who fatally shot his mother in their Squamish home has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 14 years.
Wolves owner says city still needs a new arena, vows not to move the team
In his most extensive public comments since the city withdrew its support for the Kingsway Entertainment District, the owner of the Sudbury Wolves says the city still needs a new arena.
Alberta minister thanks convoys, says COVID-19 restrictions were 'about political control and power'
Kaycee Madu, Alberta's labour and immigration minister, ignited a firestorm Tuesday afternoon when he thanked "freedom convoys" for fighting against "tyrannical" federal COVID-19 restrictions that are soon to be loosened.
Ottawa
Algonquin College holds vigil for slain student
Savanna Pikuyak recently moved to Ottawa from Nunavut, planning to study pre-health at Algonquin College with aspirations of becoming a nurse, before she was killed earlier this month.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Kingston, Ont. saw 20 per cent decrease in number of homes sold in August
Canada’s cooling housing market is not just about Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. Sales are down in Kingston, as well, and sellers should be prepared to wait.
Toronto
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Eaton Centre evacuated after fire breaks out in parking garage
Toronto Fire crews evacuated a major downtown Toronto mall Tuesday night due to a fire that broke out in the parking garage.
Funeral to be held Wednesday for slain Toronto police officer Const. Andrew Hong
A funeral is set to be held Wednesday morning for Const. Andrew Hong, the Toronto police officer who was fatally gunned down in Mississauga last week.
Police investigating double homicide in Etobicoke
Toronto police say they are investigating a double homicide in Etobicoke.
Montreal
Shots in downtown Montreal leave 1 dead, 2 injured
One man is dead and two are injured after shots were fired in downtown Montreal Tuesday evening.
Suspect in hit-and-run road rage incident arrested: Laval police
The woman suspected of killing a man in a possible road-rage incident has been arrested, according to Laval police.
'They don't want to make time for us': Students stung after CAQ and PQ sit out of Dawson College debate
Candidates from various Quebec political parties took part in an English-language debate at Dawson college Tuesday, but two parties were notably absent from the discussion.
Atlantic
Lawyers cite basic mistake made by the RCMP as officers responded to mass shooting
The RCMP must be held accountable for mistakes the police force made in April 2020 when it failed to stop a gunman in Nova Scotia from killing 22 people during a 13-hour rampage, an inquiry into the massacre heard Tuesday.
Rise of deaths in emergency departments could be linked to delayed treatments: N.B. doctors
The number of patients who have died in emergency departments at Horizon Health hospitals has risen in recent years, although it’s not clear why.
Winnipeg
11 candidates vying to become next mayor of Winnipeg
The deadline has come and gone and as of last check, 11 candidates are officially nominated to be Winnipeg’s next mayor.
Fight outside Winnipeg high school results in three arrests: police
Two adults and a 13-year-old boy are facing charges following a fight outside of a Winnipeg high school on Monday.
Candidates step up to run for trustee after plan to eliminate Manitoba school boards scrapped
The cut-off for candidates vying for school trustee in Manitoba to file their nomination papers has passed. The role was almost eliminated through provincial legislation the Manitoba government has since abandoned but some observers said the plan to get rid of school boards continues to reverberate.
Calgary
'It's asinine': Inner city residents critical of new street parking permits
Calgarians who live in multi-residential buildings will soon have access to new permits allowing them to park on the street near their home, but it will come at a cost.
Family of Calgary homicide victim says they are 'overwhelmed with grief'
The family of a man who police say was not the intended target of a deadly shooting last month says he was 'a remarkable man' who was doing his best to build a life in Calgary.
Inflation continues to cool, but relief's not yet in the forecast
The inflation rate continued to cool in August, according to new data from Statistics Canada, but still sits well above the Bank of Canada's two per cent target.
Edmonton
Vehicles collapse into sinkhole at south Edmonton dealership
There were four cars in the hole at Infiniti South Edmonton's parking lot when CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene just before 10:45 a.m.
Province to ease Albertans back into fuel tax in October
The gas tax is being reintroduced in Alberta, though not the full 13 cents per litre levy that was in place before April 1.
Vancouver
Vancouver police defend delay between alleged abduction and Amber Alert
A three-year-old allegedly abducted by his mother from BC Children's Hospital Monday was missing for nearly 11 hours by the time an Amber Alert was issued, a delay Vancouver police say was due to a variety of factors.
B.C. couple who survived deadly Cleveland Dam accident sues regional district
Two Vancouverites who were nearly swept away by a torrent of water when a maintenance worker opened the spill gate at the Cleveland Dam two years ago are suing the regional district.
Baby Mac tragedy: Sentencing hearing begins for Vancouver daycare operator
Tuesday marked the start of an eight-day sentencing hearing for the operator of an unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where a toddler died in 2017.