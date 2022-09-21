Dundas Place road closure in effect

Pandemic amps up Dundas Place parking concerns

Putin orders partial mobilization of reservists in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia, in a measure that appeared to be an admission that Moscow's war against Ukraine isn't going according to plan after nearly seven months of fighting and amid recent battlefield losses for the Kremlin's forces.

In this image made from a video, Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the nation in Moscow, Russia, on Sept. 21, 2022. (Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)

Poilievre challenges Liberals on cost of living in question period debut

Making his question period debut in the House of Commons, Official Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre focused in on the cost of living and the government's handling of inflation. Falling on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 federal election, the resumption of the hybrid Parliament brought renewed focus on Liberal pandemic and gun policies as well.

UN secretary-general warns global leaders: 'Our world is in peril'

In an alarming assessment, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders Tuesday that nations are 'gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction' and aren't ready or willing to tackle the major challenges that threaten the future of humanity and the fate of the planet.

