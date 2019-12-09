LONDON, ONT. -- Dundas Place is officially open to traffic.

For the first time since the spring, the flex street is open to cars between Clarence and Wellington streets.

The first car drove east on Dundas Street just after 2:30 p.m.

Just minutes earlier the City of London did an official unveiling where Mayor Ed Holder laid the last brick on the sidewalk in front of the London Public Library's Central branch.

Downtown business owners were at the ceremony, speaking about the difficulties over the past nine months, and how they are excited about the future of the downtown now that the construction is finished.