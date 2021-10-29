Dump truck tips after getting snagged on hydro wires
A dump truck overturned after getting caught on hydro wires near Clinton, Ont. on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Source: Huron County OPP)
Middlesex Centre, Ont. -
A dump truck wound up on its side after getting caught up in some hydro wires southwest of Clinton, Ont.
Huron County OPP had to close a section of Bayfiled Road (County Rd. 13) between King Street and Telephone Road as a result.
The roadway was closed for clean-up on Friday afternoon but was expected to reopen to traffic around 6:30 p.m.
Drivers were being asked to use an alternate route to avoid delays.