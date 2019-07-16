

Huron County OPP say a man has died following a crash involving a dump truck and a pickup just outside of Molesworth, Ont.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on Amberley Road, east of Perth Road 178/Gorrie Line in Howick Turnberry.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the driver of the pickup truck to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

As the investigation continues, Amberley Road has been closed between Perth Road 178/Gorrie Line and Adams Line.