Due to COVID-19, Western postpones convocation until it's safe
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:32PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Western University has postponed their fall convocation.
According to the Western Gazette, an e-mail was sent to faculty as well as the class of 2020 stating convocation will take place 'when it is safe to do so.'
Degrees will be conferred this fall.
Western University is planning in-person ceremonies for their spring and fall 2020 graduates in May, 2021.