Duck hunters blown off course into Lake Erie

The Canadian and U.S. Coast Guard responded after a pair of duck hunters were blown into Lake Erie in Long Point Bay on Saturday.

The call for duck hunters in distress prompted a significant response from emergency services, according to Norfolk County OPP.

The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, when two people were duck hunting on Lake Erie.

Police say their vessel was blown into Long Point Bay and began taking on water. Both were wearing life jackets and able to leave the boat and return to the shoreline where they were checked out by paramedics.

Despite the quick resolution, the emergency response included Norfolk County OPP, the Norfolk County Fire Department, Norfolk County Paramedic Services, along with the OPP's Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton, the Canadian Coast Guard and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

Norfolk County OPP Detachment Commander Insp. Rob Scott said in a statement, "I wanted to take this opportunity to thank the JRCC Trenton, the Canadian Coast Guard, members of Norfolk County Fire Department and Paramedics along with the United States Coast Guard for their quick response."

OPP are reminding anyone heading out on the water to be prepared, including: