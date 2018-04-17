

CTV London





Police are calling it a "disaster waiting to happen" after a Woodstock truck driver was allegedly hauling thousands of kilograms of propane on the 402 while drunk.

Lambton OPP pulled over the transport truck Monday morning around 10 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Nauvoo Road.

Police received a call from a concerned motorist about the trucker's erratic driving.

The suspect was pulled over and blew over three times the legal limit.

He was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle , impaired operation of a motor vehicle with over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood and having an open container of liquor.

The driver will appear in a Sarnia court May 7.