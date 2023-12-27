Drunk driver charged after Huron OPP 'quack' the case

A South Huron resident has been charged with impaired driving after OPP received multiple complaints during the evening of Dec. 2.

Just after 7 p.m., a concerned citizen told Huron OPP officers that they had seen a vehicle stopped sideways on Hardy Street near Senior Street in Exeter.

When police arrived, they found the driver seated inside the vehicle, which was against the curb.

Officers had determined the driver was drinking alcohol before getting in the car, and requested a breath sample. The driver failed, and was taken into custody.

A 59-year-old from South Huron has been charged with operation while impaired with blood alcohol over 80 milligrams.

Police said seven ducks were in the backseat of the car during the incident, but were unharmed.

The vehicle involved was towed and impounded for one week, and the driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

Police also noted the duck “passengers” were later picked up by the owner.