

CTV London





London Police are investigating a fiery crash in the city's northwest end caused by a drunk driver.

Just after 5:00pm Saturday evening, a car crashed through a median ending up on the front lawn of a home on Oxford Street West.

The driver was rescued by good Samaritans minutes before the car went up in flames.

A 37 year old female was arrested and was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and assaulting police.

Witnesses say the scene was a scary as the driver was swerving all over the road before striking the pole.

There were no serious injuries.

All roads have since reopened.

The investigation continues.