Drunk driver causes fiery crash in London's Northwest end
Source: Viewer Photo
CTV London
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 10:52PM EDT
London Police are investigating a fiery crash in the city's northwest end caused by a drunk driver.
Just after 5:00pm Saturday evening, a car crashed through a median ending up on the front lawn of a home on Oxford Street West.
The driver was rescued by good Samaritans minutes before the car went up in flames.
A 37 year old female was arrested and was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and assaulting police.
Witnesses say the scene was a scary as the driver was swerving all over the road before striking the pole.
There were no serious injuries.
All roads have since reopened.
The investigation continues.