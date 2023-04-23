Drunk driver causes damage in Sarnia

Sarnia police were notified of an incident early Sunday morning regarding a potential drunk driver.

Police posted photos on social media of a scene that showed a damaged grassy area and a vehicle with a broken wheel.

Police said a beer can also fell out of the suspect vehicle onto the ground.

Sarnia police have charged a driver with operation while impaired.

An impaired driver was charged in Sarnia on April 23, 2023. (Source: Sarnia Police/Twitter)