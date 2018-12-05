Featured
Drunk driver blows five times over limit after hitting tree: Stratford police
A Stratford Police cruiser is pictured on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016.
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 9:53AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 5, 2018 10:09AM EST
Stratford police say they arrested a man who blew five times over the legal limit after hitting a tree.
Police say he struck a tree on Mornington Street on Wednesday morning.
Officers say the breath samples showed he had over five times the legal limit of alcohol in his system.