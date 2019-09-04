Featured
Drugs found in vehicle of suspended driver: OPP
CTV London
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 1:43PM EDT
Huron OPP say they seized suspected fentanyl, hydromorphone, methamphetamine and cocaine over the weekend.
Police say they made a traffic stop after spotting a suspended driver on William Street in Exeter Saturday.
They say upon stopping the vehicle, they placed the driver under arrest and searched the vehicle, discovering the drugs.
A 39-year-old man from Exeter is charged with:
- Driving while Under Suspension
- Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking - Fentanyl,
- Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking - Hydromorphone,
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine,
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine.