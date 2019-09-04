Huron OPP say they seized suspected fentanyl, hydromorphone, methamphetamine and cocaine over the weekend.

Police say they made a traffic stop after spotting a suspended driver on William Street in Exeter Saturday.

They say upon stopping the vehicle, they placed the driver under arrest and searched the vehicle, discovering the drugs.

A 39-year-old man from Exeter is charged with:

  • Driving while Under Suspension
  • Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking - Fentanyl,
  • Possession for the Purposes of Trafficking - Hydromorphone,
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine,
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine.