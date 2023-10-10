London

    • Drugs and weapons seized during a routine traffic stop

    An OPP officer transfers an evidence bag containing what appeared to be a large knife, following the search of an SUV in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) An OPP officer transfers an evidence bag containing what appeared to be a large knife, following the search of an SUV in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

    A traffic stop near Highbury Avenue North and Huron Street resulted in a drugs and weapons seizure Tuesday afternoon.

    An OPP cruiser was passing through northeast London around 1 p.m. when the officer noticed an SUV in violation of the Highway Traffic Act.

    The officer pulled the vehicle over and a small amount of marijuana was discovered, easily accessible in the cab.

    Similar to alcohol, cannabis products must be stored away from the driver compartment.

    A search also found prohibited weapons in the truck, with police seen carrying an evidence bag containing what appears to be a large knife.

    Two people were taken into custody.

    Police say they were released with a notice to appear in court. 

