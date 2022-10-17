Drugs and cash seized in London

Items seized as part of an investigation by London police on Oct. 15, 2022. (Source: London police) Items seized as part of an investigation by London police on Oct. 15, 2022. (Source: London police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Top Ottawa official testifying at Emergencies Act inquiry

Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos says the city was only expecting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters to stay for a short period of time when they arrived in late January, based on information it was getting from Ottawa police.

What to know about this year's flu shot

With flu season back in swing, Canadians are encouraged to get their annual flu shot. This year's influenza vaccine rollout might be more crucial than ever, an expert says.

Slain Granby, Que. girl's mother and grandparents file $3M lawsuit

The family of the Granby girl is demanding accountability from the numerous authorities that failed in the follow-up of the 7-year-old child, who died under troubling circumstances on April 30, 2019. A lawyer specializing in family law, Valérie Assouline, filed a lawsuit Monday morning at the Granby courthouse for some $3 million against youth protection and the local school service centre.

U.K. leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

The U.K.'s new Treasury chief ripped up the government's economic plan on Monday, dramatically reversing most of the tax cuts and spending plans that new Prime Minister Liz Truss announced less than a month ago. The move raises more questions about how long the beleaguered British leader can stay in office.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver