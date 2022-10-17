Drugs and cash seized in London

A Toronto man is charged after a drug investigation in London.

Members of the Guns and gangs section and the Emergency Response Unit used a warrant to enter a home and a vehicle on Woodward Avenue on Oct. 15.

The following items were seized:

274 grams of cocaine

Digital scale

Two cellular phones

$3,805 in Canadian Currency

$27,400 worth of drugs

The 34-year-old man from Toronto has been charged traffic in schedule I substance and possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.