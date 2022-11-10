Drugs and cash seized in downtown London bust

Just over $14,000 in drugs has been seized by London police after a bust by the Community Foot Patrol Unit.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, officers walking in the area of Dundas Street and Elizabeth Street saw a man they believed was wanted by London police on outstanding warrants.

After confirming the suspect was the same one wanted by police, officers arrested him and seized several items.

Suspected Dilaudid, 8 mg pills x 183, value $3,660

Suspected Fentanyl, 27 grams, value $8,100

Suspected Methamphetamine, 21 grams, value $2,310

Digital scale

$668.65 in cash

A 50-year-old London man has been charged with three counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.