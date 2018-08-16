

CTV London





London police charged seven people following a drug trafficking blitz in the downtown.

Police say this was in response to community concerns.

The blitz was held between August 7 and 10 and resulted in charges against six men and a woman.

One of the men was arrested three separate times by police during the course of the project, two of those arrests taking place the same day, police say.

The following items were seized:

17.8 grams of methamphetamine

25 8mg hydromorphine pills

7 12mg hydromorphine pills

0.3 grams of fentanyl

1 x 100mg morphine pill

9 x 60mg morphine pills

3 diazapam pills

2 ritalin pills

$528.40 in Canadian currency

“This project was developed to be responsive to concerns of street-level dealing and we are pleased with its success,” said Det. Supt. Bill Merrylees, head of the Criminal Investigation Division.