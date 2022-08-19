Drowning incident in Chatsworth, Ont. being investigated by OPP
Police are investigating after a person drowned in the Township of Chatsworth late Thursday afternoon.
According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, at 5:44 p.m. on Thursday, OPP, paramedics and fire crews responded to a report of a drowning in the Township of Chatsworth.
Police say that an individual was pulled from the water. Despite lifesaving efforts, the individual was pronounced deceased.
Their identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notifications.
Grey Bruce OPP are aware of a video depicting the incident has surfaced on social media, and police say “appropriate steps” are being made to have the video taken down.
The incident remains under investigation, but police say it is non-suspicious in nature.
